Elden Ring Multiplayer: How do you invite friends for coop and PvP?

The Lands Between are an inhospitable place, no matter how many friends you bring along for the ride. However, figuring out how Elden Ring’s coop multiplayer works is half the battle.

You unlock the ability to play coop early on in your adventure, but there are a few hoops to jump through and items to acquire before you can.

Before anything else, check that you’re playing online in the System menu with “Send Summon Sign” set to “enable”, and “Launch Setting” to “Play Online”.

How does coop multiplayer work in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring’s multiplayer works by interacting with golden signs on the floor found throughout The Lands Between.

To be able to see and interact with these golden signs, you need to craft the Furlcalling Finger Remedy from 2 Erdleaf Flowers and use it.

Then you will be able to see the signs other players have left around the world and invite them into your game.

To be able to get the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, you need to buy the Crafting Kit from the Church of Elleh for 300 runes.

Erdleaf Flowers are a common item found throughout the world and you should have a healthy stock of them. If not, look for waist-height green plants with golden-yellow flowers.

Initiating multiplayer in this way allows you to find random players to play with, but if you want to play with just your friends specifically, there’s one more thing you need to do.

How do I invite friends in Elden Ring?

If you want to invite just your friends to play with you, then you need to set up a password in the multiplayer section of the menu.

Communicate with the friend or friends that you want to play with and all enter exactly the same password on this screen.

You should then be able to discover your friend’s sign and pull them through into your game.

Remember, you need to be in the same place in the open world as the player you’re trying to play with. Their sign will only be discoverable in the same place as they laid it in their world.

Unfortunately, reports suggest that this system can be very temperamental - and that is probably going to be even more so just after Elden Ring’s launch. But keep trying and it eventually should work as it should.

How do I join my friend’s coop multiplayer game in Elden Ring?

To join another person’s game rather than inviting them to your own, you need to use a permanent item that you’re given towards the beginning of the game: Tarnished’s Furled Finger.

This allows you to place a golden sign for another player to interact with. When they do, you will be pulled through into their game-world to play.

If you’ve set up the passwords correctly, then only your friend should be able to see your sign and admit you to their world.

Does Elden Ring have cross-platform coop/multiplayer?

Sadly no, Elden Ring is not cross-platform. If you’re playing Elden Ring on PC, you can’t play cross-platform with friends on PlayStation or Xbox.

However, it is cross-generation - meaning PS4 players can jump into a game with PS5 players and Xbox One players can team up people playing on Series S/X.

Does Elden Ring have shared progression?

Nope, if you join another player’s game and beat bosses or progress the world state in any way it will not carry over back to your game.

Multiplayer in Elden Ring is for the thrill of the hunt and the experience points rather than sharing the story alongside a friend.

How does PvP work in Elden Ring?

There are two types of PvP in Elden Ring: Duels and Invasions.

Both of these have specific items that initiate them, and they work similarly to coop.

First, to offer other players an honorable duel, you need to place a sign with the Duellist’s Furled Finger.

Or if you’re feeling mean-spirited, you need to use the Bloody Finger to invade the game of an unsuspecting newb.

