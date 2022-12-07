Elden Ring Colosseums: All Colosseum locations in Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid

Elden Ring has finally received a huge update to PvP, opening up the gates of three colosseums across The Lands Between for team battles, free-for-alls, and all that good stuff players have spent months perfecting builds for.

For some, it’s been a while since we’ve picked up our controllers and danced around Malenia, so where exactly can these three colosseums be found? And which mode of gameplay does each one hide beyond its gates?

In this guide, we detail the Elden Ring colosseum locations, their respective game modes, and whether there are rewards for your efforts in battle.

Elden Ring Limgrave Colosseum

The Limgrave colosseum in Elden Ring is easy enough to find, located just north-east of the Warmaster’s Shack Site of Grace. This is to the west of the Divine Tower of Limgrave.

Here's the route to Limgrave colosseum.

From the Warmaster’s Shack, head north and follow the path, taking caution of the wolves that’ll fall down from the trees here. Head under the bridge, continue following the path, and it’ll lead you directly to the colosseum’s doors.

At the Limgrave colosseum, you can take part in one of two game modes: United Combat, or Combat Ordeal.

United Combat pits two teams against one another, with points accrued for each death and respawn. The team with the highest score wins.

pits two teams against one another, with points accrued for each death and respawn. The team with the highest score wins. Combat Ordeal is more of a free-for-all. There are no limited deaths or respawns here, and each player fends for themselves only. Ultimately, the player with the highest score wins.

Elden Ring Leyndell Royal Colosseum

The Leyndell Royal colosseum in Elden Ring is technically not too far from the Sealed Tunnel Site of Grace, but how you get to this colosseum depends entirely on how much progress you’ve made in the game.

This is the way to get to Leyndell Colosseum.

I’m going to safely assume that by this point, Leyndell is now the Capital of Ash. Make your way to the Leyndell, Capital of Ash Site of Grace, and head west, past the stone dragon.

When you reach the leg of the dragon, climb up it and look to your left as you approach the ruins. You’ll see a ladder; hop down and climb up it.

Keep an eye out for this ladder on your left.

Go up the stairs and continue forwards. You’ll eventually find yourself following a winding path up a cliff, with the colosseum at the top.

While at the Leyndell Royal colosseum, you can engage in one mode of play: Duel. This is the style of PvP that many of us will already be used to through invasions, and it pits two players against each other. The players will fight to the death, with the surviving player being crowned the winner.

Elden Ring Caelid Colosseum

The Caelid colosseum in Elden Ring is in north Caelid, and is the most troublesome to get to. You’ll want to make your way down to Siofra River, and head over to the lift marked on the map below.

If, like me, you haven’t been to that neck of Siofra River before, travel to the Worshipper’s Woods Site of Grace and head northeast until you reach the lift. You will need a Stonesword Key here to be able to access it.

Take the lift to the surface, and you’ll find yourself at the Deep Siofra River Well Site of Grace. From here, there is a huge canyon that you’ll basically want to sprint through. Take note of the guardian golems trying to fire arrows at you.

You’ll eventually arrive at a huge living jar who sits outside the colosseum, which means you’re finally here.

At the Caelid colosseum, you can engage in all three of the previously mentioned game modes. This means United Combat, Combat Ordeal, and Duel modes are all available here, but with one major difference: you can use your Spirit Ashes.

Do Elden Ring’s colosseums have rewards?

Simply put, no. Elden Ring’s PvP colosseums do not grant you any rewards for participating, or for winning.

That is, unless, a boost to your ego and feeling like the strongest Tarnished of them all counts! There’s every chance that ranks could be added to Elden Ring in the future, following suit from both Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 PvP, but right now, there are no ranks or rewards from colosseums.

That’s it for Elden Ring’s colosseums. For more on FromSoftware, it turns out that even Elden Ring’s director can't quite work out why the game is so successful, and did you know that the RPG now has its own comedy manga?