Elden Ring chad goes around helping players beat Malenia by soloing her naked

It's not hyperbole to say that one particular Elden Ring boss has caused players more pain than any other in this vast game. That boss is seemingly impervious to standard tactics, can't be overpowered with multiple summons, and is not easily cheesed.

The only way to beat it is to, well, get good.

We're talking, of course, about Malenia, Blade of Miquella, an optional boss in an optional area hidden deep within Elden Ring's end game. You can absolutely finish the game without ever stepping foot there, but pride won't permit many to just leave a major Shardbearer boss be and call Elden Ring beaten.

We've seen the pros who spend the entire fight parrying her, while mere mortals have been trying to find ways to knock her off her most devastating attack using more attainable means. But no one thought to do what this legend has.

Over the last day or so, one particular tale has been echoing in the halls of Elden Ring's massive subreddit. A tale of bravery, forbearance, and showmanship. The tale of Let Me Solo Her, an unlikely Elden Ring saviour who leaves their summon sign by Malenia's doorstep (on PC) for the express purpose of being called upon to beat her on their own while the host watches.

Let Me Solo Her joins the fight naked, armed only with dual katanas. You'll know you got the right person because they wear a distinctive jar helmet. A few Elden Ring players took to the subreddit in disbelief to relay their encounter with this legend. Their initial scepticism quickly turned to elated relief after witnessing the legend in action, and it has, of course, given rise to a few memes.

A few hours later, the hero we need revealed themselves as Reddit user KleinTsuboiOW, announcing their quest to aid others against the scourge Malenia.

"I've been helping countless tarnished in their quest to defeat Malenia by going butt naked except for a jar on my head," they wrote. "My sign will be down for desperate Tarnished as always."

If you're curious about how Let Me Solo Her could do it, and do it so well that others are now hunting for their summon sign, here's a video of one such attempt. The hosts simply sit back and watch in awe as the naked master goes to work – using a mouse and keyboard, too!

When you can't find Let Me Solo Her's golden summon sign, you might want to check out our Elden Ring boss walkthrough instead, with tips for every single major fight in the game - and the preferred order of tackling them.