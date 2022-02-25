Elden Ring Classes: what class should you choose?

FromSoftware’s style of action RPG gives players an enormous amount of freedom, and the same is true in Elden Ring - in fact, it’s arguably the most open-ended game the developer has ever made. One area that remains similar to past Souls-style titles, however, are the Starting Classes and how they impact your play-style.

The Origin, which is Elden Ring’s name for the starting class, will determine your starting stats and equipment. While it’s possible to then spec in a different direction as you go or respec entirely, the starting class will have a huge impact on the early hours of the game at the very least. Like choosing the best Keepsake, it matters - but not so much that you'll be backed into a corner by choosing poorly.

On this page, we introduce the classes and discuss, briefly, which might be best for you.

What’s the Best Origin Starting Class in Elden Ring?

As we said briefly in the intro, the most important thing to understand about Elden Ring is that as you get deeper into the game, your choice of starting class will largely become irrelevant. You’ll be able to use Runes (that’s the new name for Souls, series fans) to level up and distribute stats as you wish, and you’ll pick up or be able to purchase a wide variety of equipment suitable for all play-styles from enemies, chests, and loot points out in the world.

With that said, your starting class will dominate the early hours of the game - and to that end, every one of the Origins in Elden Ring is viable for play, though some will make life more difficult than others and are therefore more suited for advanced players. For the most part, however, your choice of origin is about what sort of combat style you prefer.

In a sense, you can break down the ten different origin classes into three core groups: Melee, Magic, and Hybrids. For each of those three, there’s a basic all-rounder option and then more specialized, specific versions of each.

Classes explained: the best starting Origin

If you’re brand-new to Souls-style games, we’d suggest starting out with the all-rounder class in your category of choice:

For Melee, the basic starter is the Vagabond . It has a little bit of everything, and enough stats in each area to be proficient with a range of weapons and armor - and they start with a shield. It’s a knight, basically. You won’t be able to use any magic without leveling in that direction, however. The other melee classes let you focus more specifically on elements like raw power or speed.

. It has a little bit of everything, and enough stats in each area to be proficient with a range of weapons and armor - and they start with a shield. It’s a knight, basically. You won’t be able to use any magic without leveling in that direction, however. The other melee classes let you focus more specifically on elements like raw power or speed. For Magic, beginners should start with the Astrologer . Consider this your basic Mage, adept at spell-slinging and also equipped with a backup sword for emergencies. The other magic class is a more focused sort of mage that is, ultimately, more difficult to use.

. Consider this your basic Mage, adept at spell-slinging and also equipped with a backup sword for emergencies. The other magic class is a more focused sort of mage that is, ultimately, more difficult to use. If you want a beginner-friendly hybrid class, look no further than the Confessor. This class is built quite defensively, and boasts the highest starting level of any of the origins. It can heal, and attack with both sword and spell. However, it’s not as powerful as any of the other starting classes.

If you’re a more advanced player, or are feeling like a tough guy right from the off, you can pick one of the more advanced classes:

The Hero is the brute-strength melee attacker; all about hitting hard, intelligence and subtlety be damned.

is the brute-strength melee attacker; all about hitting hard, intelligence and subtlety be damned. The Warrior is a melee-focused counterpart to the Vagabond that’s built around making use of the more complex and specialized melee weapons - things like spears and curved swords. As such, it comes with a lofty starting Dexterity stat.

is a melee-focused counterpart to the Vagabond that’s built around making use of the more complex and specialized melee weapons - things like spears and curved swords. As such, it comes with a lofty starting Dexterity stat. The Bandit is the one of two classes that starts with access to a bow. Otherwise, think of it as a Ranger in traditional RPG terms - all about the bow, daggers, backstabs, and the like. A glass cannon, and one for those who trust in their parrying skills.

is the one of two classes that starts with access to a bow. Otherwise, think of it as a Ranger in traditional RPG terms - all about the bow, daggers, backstabs, and the like. A glass cannon, and one for those who trust in their parrying skills. The Prophet takes the skills of the Astrologer but goes for a more ‘pure’ mage, mostly built around the Holy element. It’s a subtle difference to its counterpart on paper, but the differences in play-style are quite large.

takes the skills of the Astrologer but goes for a more ‘pure’ mage, mostly built around the Holy element. It’s a subtle difference to its counterpart on paper, but the differences in play-style are quite large. The Samurai is most closely associated with the Vagabond, but it changes things up by being a little bit less meaty in health and strength terms, swapping that for more weapon skill - including access to a bow from the very start. Because their sword is two-handed, they don’t use shields.

is most closely associated with the Vagabond, but it changes things up by being a little bit less meaty in health and strength terms, swapping that for more weapon skill - including access to a bow from the very start. Because their sword is two-handed, they don’t use shields. The Prisoner is a bit like a Spellsword; decent melee attacks and solid magic. It’s more difficult to use initially, but grows into its role, and it’s ultimately able to master its multifaceted skill set a little more deftly than the Confessor, the other hybrid class.

is a bit like a Spellsword; decent melee attacks and solid magic. It’s more difficult to use initially, but grows into its role, and it’s ultimately able to master its multifaceted skill set a little more deftly than the Confessor, the other hybrid class. Finally, there’s the Wretch. This class is basically for experts; you start with no equipment except a club, and at level 1. This is for the true masochists only.

Remember that whatever you choose, anything is viable in Elden Ring. You can grind runes and level your character in a different direction, and later on you can respec your character - though not until quite deep into the game. Choose a class with a play-style you enjoy, and then you can gradually spec in a direction you like from there.

Unlike most RPGs, in Elden Ring the concept of ‘class’ is not a hard, immutable one. Over time, you’ll create your own class, and it’ll likely not entirely resemble any of the starters. Choose your class as a starting point, and little else; you’ll then quickly forge your own direction through experimentation. You can find more help for that and a bunch of other concepts on our Elden Ring guide hub, by the way.