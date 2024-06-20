Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion boasts a few new things, namely over 100 all-new weapons to wield, including eight new weapon types to experiment with. And if, like me, you’ve always wanted to uppercut a dragon for whatever reason, Shadow of the Erdtree’s new martial arts-style weapons allow you to do just that.

Dryleaf Arts is the main and most satisfying way of punching your way across The Lands Between, with Dane’s Footwork being another, later weapon you can acquire to complete the kit; this allows you to kick whoever you want, so you’re probably going to want it. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock Dryleaf Arts and live out your Elden Ring-meets-Tekken fantasies.

Also, this guide does contain spoilers for Shadow of the Erdtree’s first two Remembrance bosses. You’re safe aside from that, though!

How to unlock Dryleaf Arts (Martial Arts) in Shadow of the Erdtree

Unlocking Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree isn’t too tricky of an endeavor, but you do have some steps to complete before you can meet Dryleaf Dane and learn his ways.

First, you ideally want to have beaten both the Divine Beast Dancing Lion at Belurat Tower Settlement and Rellana, Twin Moon Knight at Castle Ensis. I don't believe either are necessary to beat, as you can reach Dryleaf Dane’s location sooner, but to be on the safe side, this is what we did prior.

After having beaten Rellana, you’ll be able to reach the Highroad Cross Site of Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Here, you’ll be able to chat with Leda and the Hornsent, but you’ll also pickup the Monk’s Missive Note and ‘May the Best Win’ gesture. The Monk’s Missive Note, which is from Dryleaf Dane, reads, “Seek me to the east if you wish to pursue the way of a warrior. When you find me, you will challenge me to a bout. There is no need for words.”

So, off you go! Head east of Highroad Cross, and you’ll very quickly come to Moorth Ruins. Here, you’ll see Dryleaf Dane, and he’s in no mood for talking. Instead, you need to use the May the Best Win gesture in front of him to challenge him to a duel, which will swiftly begin.

Dryleaf Dane is found hanging out by the Moorth Ruins Cross of Miquella. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll be able to attempt the fight more than once, so fear not if Dryleaf Dane beats you to a pulp initially. Once you finally beat him, he’ll vanish, leaving behind a message, his hat, and Dryleaf Arts, which you can now equip and use as you please.

How to get Dane’s Footwork in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Later down the line in Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll be able to access another Hand-to-Hand combat option known as Dane’s Footwork. This allows you to kick enemies, but it’ll be a long while until you get it.

Before we explain how to get your hands on Dane’s Footwork; there are endgame spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned!

As you approach the endgame of Shadow of the Erdtree, and this means burning the sealing tree, you’ll gain access to Enir-Ilim. It’s here that you’ll find yourself invaded by Leda and her adversaries, one of them being Dane. If you successfully kill him and end the battle, you’ll be able to collect all of his armor, as well as the Dane’s Footwork weapon.

For more on Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at how to get the Beast Claws, our guide to Thiollier's quest, and our guide to Count Ymir's quest.