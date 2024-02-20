Wake up, Tarnished. It's time to venture back to the Lands Between and uncover the secrets of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware – now fully in control of its most recent, ground-breaking IP, by the way – announced tonight (Tuesday, February 20) that it will release the first trailer for Elden Ring’s DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, on Wednesday, February 21 at 3pm UTC (that's 3pm, UK time).

What time is Elden Ring Erdtree trailer live?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s first official reveal trailer goes live on Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s YouTube channels at 10a. EST/7am PST/3pm/ GMT/4pm CET. It will be three minutes long, and there will be a 30 minute countdown leading up to it. You can be there will be a lot of people waiting for those final numbers to drop.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

The highly-anticipated major DLC for Elden Ring was announced in February 2023, and precious little else has been revealed about the project ever since.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” reads a blurb for the expansion. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

In the header for this piece, you can see the biggest clue we have as to the nature of this content: a single Shadow of the Erdtree image that was released alongside the official announcemen. It looks like Miquella of the Haligtree (sibling to the dreaded Malenia, no less), whose only presence in-game is via obtuse and abstract lore – and a single arm emerging from an egg sac near the bastardised Mohg. Intriguing, no?

There have been whispers that this update was coming soon, and now it's finally confirmed – whcih, of course, we're pleased about. It's probably a good time to replay Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Series X/S. There is no release date for Shadow of the Erdtree right now.