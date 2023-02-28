If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, finally announced

It’s almost time to return to The Lands Between.

News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
FromSoftware has announced its Elden Ring DLC, named ‘Shadow of the Erdtree.’

Announced via the Elden Ring Twitter just this morning, FromSoftware exclaims, “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.”

Elden Ring was one of our games of the year for 2022. Find out why here!

The FromSoftware account also shared the news, adding that, “The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it.” This goes to show that we’ve still more details to come regarding the expansion. Although, we’ll have to wait a little while longer for them.

I might’ve made it and became Elden Lord last year, but you can consider me stumped as to what this DLC might be about. So far, we’ve nothing to go off beside the promotional artwork.

The artwork shows a field full of spectral figures, but most notably is that of Torrent-like horse, with someone riding atop him. This blonde-haired character could frankly be anyone, with some in the replies to the DLC announcement insinuating that this is Miquella. And, well, given the long blonde locks and the plaits in their hair, I can’t argue with them.

Let's also note that these spectral figures look a lot like Nascent butterflies, which is Miquella's whole thing.

And up in the distance, where the character gazes toward… isn’t that Miquella’s Haligtree? Well, we don't know if that's the case, but the unalloyed gold around it could be a major hint. If this is the case, it looks like we might be returning back to one of the most brutal areas across The Lands Between, or heading somewhere new and completely dream-like. Either way, I can't wait.

We’ve some time to wait, with the expansion being in development right now, so what are you expecting from the Elden Ring DLC?

