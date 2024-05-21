My most anticipated anime movies of the year finally get an international release date, but they'll be looking a bit different

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction released as a pair of films in Japan, but Crunchyroll has announced its international release will be as a series.

Sorry to those of you that were hoping the first anime adaptation of a title from acclaimed mangaka Inio Asano would make it over to cinemas in the west, but yesterday Crunchyroll announced that it would be releasing both Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction films as an 18 episode long series. The only bad news is that you won't be able to check it out in cinemas, as mostly the western release brings good news. For one, there's the fact that the series will include brand new footage not seen in cinemas. And for two, the series is out soon - really soon, actually, as it'll be coming to the anime streaming service this week, Thursday, May 24.

On top of that, the movie's theme ZeZeZeZettai Seiiki will "also be a part of the new television version" of Dead Dead Demons, according to a press release. This particular track is performed by ano and Lilas Ikuta, the former of which you might recognise as the singer of Chainsaw Man's seventh ending. More importantly she stars as Oran Nakagawa in Dead Dead Demons, one of the two main characters. Ikuta should also be a recognisable voice to a number of you, as she's a member of Yoasobi, the group behind the opening themes for anime like Oshi no Ko, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury. She'll be playing the other main character Kadode Koyama.

The production crew has some good talent attached to it too, as the films were directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa, best known for his work on the Psycho-Pass series, and on writing duties was Reiko Yoshida, having worked on the Violet Evergarden series and A Silent Voice.