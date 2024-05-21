I hope you like Pirates of the Caribbean, because both a reboot and that thought-to-be-dead Margot Robbie movie are in the works

Turns out that the Margot Robbie led Pirates of the Caribbean movie is still happening, but it's a separate one from the upcoming reboot.

It's been a good seven years since the last Pirates of the Caribbean film, which in one part makes me feel a bit old, but in another makes me think "hang on, they were making those films right through to 2017?" Back in March, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke of his intention to reboot the series because that's "easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors." This reboot wasn't thought to include Robbie in it, as back in 2022 in an interview with Vanity Fair she said that she guessed Disney didn't want to do it anymore despite development taking place for it. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer clarified what the intention is with the franchise: "It's two different movies."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

One of them is still the reboot he previously mentioned, which should have 2019's The Lion King writer Jeff Nathanson attached to it. And the other is the film that Robbie was meant to star in, with Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson penning it. "We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too." Obviously there's questions as to whether Robbie is even aware of this intention, but considering just how well Barbie performed last year, it isn't exactly surprising that Disney wants a cut of that Robbie star power.

If that Robbie film does end up happening, she'll have quite the busy few years ahead of her. For one, she's heading into the world of games, both video and board, as she's currently set to produce a film based on The Sims, and her production company LuckyChap is also apparently going to produce a live-action film based on Monopoly. Yes, that Monopoly. On top of that, she's also recently been in talks to star in a film based on the '90s comic Avengelyne, from Cathy Christian and Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. Good luck to her, I say.