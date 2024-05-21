Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer tells a Messmerising tale of Elden Ring's big expansion

As promised, FromSoftware has released a fresh look at Shadow of the Erdtree, the massive expansion coming to Elden Ring in just a few weeks. This new story trailer is full of new footage, though most of it is CG.

The trailer is fairly beefy, clocking in at about three minutes. Though it does offer an updated look at the inciting events behind the DLC's story, it's mainly a mood piece more than anything.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Shadow of the Erdtree's main narrative revolves around Miquella of the Haligtree, and takes place in the Land of Shadow - an entirely new map. The trailer talks of a war not covered in the main game, one where Messmeer was a key figure.

Elden Ring lore goblins are going to have a field day with this one, but people looking to get a glimpse of a new weapon, enemy or even a look at the new playable area may be a little disappointed. Nevertheless, this is one exciting trailer with plenty to sink our teeth into.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring’s official account on Twitter has been sharing brief looks at some of the new creatures in the DLC, including this most recent monster that looks like something out of Bloodborne. With one month to go still, there’s perhaps time for another look at the highly anticipated expansion.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a massive, $40 Elden Ring expansion, and it’s the only one the game will be getting. It arrives June 21 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and requires owning a copy of the 23-million seller base game.

While you wait for Shadow of the Erdtree’s release, have a look at this mod that restores some cut content, creating something of an approximation of Messmer - the big new boss in the DLC. Or, since you’ll be visiting his throne room to access the DLC anyway, you could spend the remaining time killing Mohg as many times as you can.