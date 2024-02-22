Got plans for June 20? Elden Ring players are planning a "Kill Mohg Day" ritual to celebrate its DLC's arrival

Yesterday we found out that Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be arriving on June 21 this year, and some players are already putting together plans for the day before it drops that’ll commemorate the occasion with an almighty community-wide bout of boss-killing.

In case you missed it, the release date reveal was just one aspect of Shadow of the Erdtree, with everything else shown off having already begun to spawn a litany of theories that’re only going to get more in-depth as loreheads get time to do more analysis. Meanwhile, some of those who don't fancy trying to read into what Marika’s curtains might suggest have gotten busy trying to organise a community event to help everyone get hyped up for DLC drop day.

“In light of the coming DLC, I propose we celebrate with a ritual,” user IronFalcon1997 has written in a post that’s gaining plenty of traction on the Elden Ring subreddit. “[June 20] is ‘Kill Mohg Day!’. Let's all log in on the day before the DLC to kill Mohg and pave the way for the next journey.”

It looks like they’ve already got a number of peers on board for what one player in the thread has nicely dubbed a “Haligday” - even if some of them seem a bit confused as to whether Radahn should also be added to the pre-DLC kill list from a lore perspective.

“I was planning on quickly finishing the game with a few more characters to be ready, but I'll make sure to do everything EXCEPT [kill] Mohg, so I can kill him several times in a row with different characters when Kill Mohg Day arrives,” writes one Tarnished who’s ready to get their slaying on.

Meanwhile, another has suggested: “For those who have already killed Mohg on their DLC save files, throw down your summon signs and help those who haven’t yet. Nothing gets you warmed up for a DLC super boss like some jolly cooperation.”

What a wholesome thing to see from the FromSoft friendos, eh?

If you’re a bit confused why killing the Lord of Blood is the perfect way to usher in Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s because the place you fight him is where the Cocoon of the Empyrean - you know, that big egg from the trailer - can be found, which is the point of entry for the DLC. Mohg’s also very involved with Miquella, the bloke theorised to be in or related to that big egg, who’ll be playing a big role in the DLC, by the looks of things.

Got it? Good.

If you're after some top Elden Ring tips to help you prep for Shadow of the Erdtree's arrival, make sure to check out our recent interview with some streamers who've beaten the game in unrthodox ways.