Fallout 4 next-gen update release time: When will it arrive?

UPDATE (25/04/24, 15:15 PM GMT): Fallout 4's next-gen update is now seemingly available for download on Steam (we can definitely confirm that one), PlayStation and Xbox, the game is also now purchasable via the Epic Games Store.

If you've been hopping back into the Fallout games recently - or trying them for the first time - you're probably pretty keen to give Fallout 4's next-gen update a go. If you're wondering what time the next-gen update's set to actually arrive, then you're very much in the right place.

We got a bunch of info on what the next-gen update will include as part of its surprise announcement a couple of weeks ago. As well as bringing the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in native fashion, the update'll offer a host of graphical tweaks and bug fixes that very depending on which platform you're on. It also includes plenty of Creation Club goodies being given away for free - including some Enclave Remnants content, new makeshift weapons, and, er, Halloween decorations for the workshop.

So, when will all of that drop? Well, the answer is that, while Bethesda did let us know that April 25 is defintely the update's arrival date, it didn't actually specify an exact times as to when it'll drop. Sadly, all we can do is twiddle our thumbs and wait.

That said, if we were to try and estimate a time - some point between about 5PM BST and 9PM BST seems like it could be a likely outcome, given that the announcement of the update dropped on Twitter at 4:24 PM BST - with a Steam news update about it following at 8:22 PM BST. That'd mean the update would drop some time after 12PM ET/9AM PT/6PM CEST/2AM AET, putting it in a nice window to be playable straight away by folks in the UK, US, and Europe (sorry, folks in Asia).

Though, as I say, this is just a bit of educated guess work - as Bethesda just loves to surprise us all. It's also worth noting that the release time might well vary a bit between different platforms. We'll aim to update this article ASAP as soon as the update does actually drop, so you can set it away downloading straight away and then hop into The Commonwealth.

So, there you go, now you know. If you're also wondering whether you'll be able to play massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London on Xbox and PlayStation consoles once it arrives, you can find out everything you need to know about that here.