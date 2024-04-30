Don't like Chris Hemsworth's performance in Thor: Love and Thunder? Turns out neither does he, and he's looking to do better with future gigs

Despite a strong outing with Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth felt that he "became a parody" of himself with Thor: Love and Thunder.

In general, I'm not a massive fan of the MCU - it does a few projects that I actually quite like, and Thor: Ragnarok is one of them. It's fun, the action is good, and I think it did a really good job of highlighting Hemsworth's acting chops, particularly with how funny he is. That comedy aspect is clearly something director Taika Waititi and Hemsworth wanted to double down on with its sequel, except it just ended up being too much (and that's ignoring the awful story). Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth has shared that he isn't very happy with his Love and Thunder performance.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," Hemsworth said. "I didn’t stick the landing." Overall the actor seemed to be quite stressed by the work he's done over the years across his career, noting he'd often be too anxious to turn down a big role, even if he might have wanted to perform in something like a drama or romantic comedy. "I’d been trying to muscle and beat things into existence for so long, out of obsession and desperation to build this career, and I was just exhausted.

"I was worried about everything. Nothing was as enjoyable as it once was, or I had imagined it was. I was making back-to-back movies and doing the press tours, and I was married and had three young kids, and it was all happening at the same time in a very short window. You’re sort of just running on fumes, and then you’re showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart: Why am I doing this film? Why isn’t this script better? Why didn’t that director call me for that or why didn’t I get considered for this role? Why don’t I get the call-up from Scorsese or Tarantino? I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal."

Obviously up next he's set to appear in the Mad Max prequel film Furiosa, where it's looking like he's letting loose a touch. Hemsworth shared that he went a lot deeper with Furiosa, saying how director George Miller encouraged him to writer journals as his character. "I had never done that before," Hemsworth said. "I had always thought I didn’t need it, rolled my eyes in the past. Too self-serious. But I think by having that attitude, I kind of missed an opportunity to do a deeper dive into character development." So hopefully, with Furiosa, we'll be witnessing the beginning of a new era for the middle Hemsworth brother.