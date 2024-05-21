Desperate for X-Men '97 season 2? Understandable, but Marvel's streaming boss wants you to remember how long animation takes

It sure sounds like X-Men '97 season 2 is happening, but Marvel's head of streaming has offered a friendly reminder of how long animation takes to make.

X-Men: The Animated Series might have wrapped up almost 30 years ago, but as evidenced by the success of X-Men '97, it's clear people were hungry for more of that particular take on the beloved world of mutants. Marvel could see that success coming too, clearly, as a second season was greenlit before the show even aired. However, it is an animated series, and a lot of people just don't seem to realise how long animation takes from script to screen. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel streaming boss Brad Winderbaum gave an update as to where X-Men '97 season 2 is at, so that people can put their expectations in the right place.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2," Winderbaum explained, referencing a scene in the Prime Video series that pokes a bit of lighthearted fun at the animation process. They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us."

Essentially, it sounds like you're going to have to wait a while until there's any word on when X-Men '97 season 2 might drop. Animation normally takes years to develop, a lot longer than most people assume, so don't be surprised if it doesn't arrive until something like 2026. Hey, at least there's Deadpool & Wolverine to look forward to, right?