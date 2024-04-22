Deadpool & Wolverine's first full trailer finally shows a very sad, but faithfully dressed Hugh Jackman the X-Men films never gave us

The first full Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is here, and yes, even though you've probably already seen it, the trailer finally shows what Hugh Jackman looks like in that iconic suit.

Back in February, when the teaser trailer dropped for Deadpool & Wolverine, it only offered us Jackman's shadow, suggesting that Marvel wasn't quite ready to give everyone a look at that classic yellow suit in action just yet. Of course, most of us had already seen it thanks to set photos being shared around, but still, today the first full trailer for the upcoming MCU movie does reintroduce Wolverine and what he's been up to. Which, seemingly, is a whole lot of drinking. Yeah, Logan is doing a bit worse for wear, with his universe apparently having gone to the dogs slightly, though it's unclear whether he's from the original Fox produced universe, or just another one where he looks the same.

Unsurprisingly, the titular characters don't appear to get along so well, though Deadpool seemingly needs Wolverine's help to save his own universe for reasons that I'm sure will become clearer in the film itself. Interestingly, it seems like the villain this time around will be Cassandra Nova, aka Professor Xavier's evil twin sister. Again, whatever she's up to in this particular MCU outing wasn't really covered, but we did see some of her powers on display at the very least.

There were also a myriad of references, like Liefeld's Just Feet, a foot-care shop clearly a tongue-in-cheek nod to Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, as well as a giant Ant-Man helmet that Cassandra comes out of for some reason. It also looks like Azazel, that red devil-looking guy you might remember from X-Men: First Class, who once upon a time was Nightcrawler's father in the comics, and Lady Deathstrike, who appeared as a mutant version of the character in X2, will both appear in the film in some fashion.

Oh, and apparently MCU boss Kevin Feige says that cocaine is the one thing that can't be seen in a Marvel movie, though Deadpool obviously went ahead and poked fun at that anyway.

Deadpool & Wolverine is due out July 26.