Attention vault dwellers, the Fallout TV show just got a fresh trailer and it's arriving sooner than you think

The Fallout TV show that’s set to drop on Amazon Prime Video next month has just gotten a fresh trailer, which offers more of a look at the kind of post-apocalyptic antics it’ll have in store and confirms that you’ll be able to watch the show a tiny bit earlier than expected.

This is just the latest glimpse Fallout fans have gotten regarding what they’re in for when the show arrives next month, following last year’s teaser trailer and the numerous pictures of some of the cast in their kinda cosplay-esque costumes. No matter whether you like the idea of the show being about "what happens when you outsource the survival of the human race" or kinda like Fallout 5, as its creators have suggested, hopefully this latest trailer mesh with what you want from it.

Arriving following a teaser from the show’s Twitter account yesterday, this new cinematic trailer shows more of the main character, vault dweller Lucy - played by Ella Purnell - struggling to “adapt to the twisted and dangerous world of the irradiated wasteland”. In terms of new stuff, it offers us our first look at a couple of characters, Moldaver and Ma June, who’re portrayed by Sarita Choudhury and Dale Dickey respectively.

Importantly, we also learned that all eight episodes of the show will be premiering via Prime Video on April 11, which is one day sooner than the previously announced release date of April 12. So, if you’re investing in the service, which’ll be the only place to watch the show on release, you’ll have to wait a tiny bit less long to tune in.

Make sure to check out the trailer for yourself above, and let us know whether what Kilter Films, Bethesda and Amazon MGM Studio have cooked up together looks like it’ll be exactly what you’ve been hoping for in the comments below.

Not long after the Fallout TV show drops, massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London is also set to arrive, and we learned just last month that Baldur’s Gate 3’s sassiest voice actor is set to star in it.