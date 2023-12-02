Fallout trailer makes us wish Prime was airing the show sooner

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its TV series based on Bethesda's Fallout franchise.

It definitely looks like Fallout, what with the blue suits, the creatures, the power armor, the apocalyptic landscape, and man's best friend - a Malinois named CX404 - it seems to have it all.

Teaser trailer for Fallout TV series airing April 12 on Prime Video.

To say we're pretty excited about the show after seeing the trailer is an understatement.

Here's what we know about the show so far:

Set 200 years after the apocalypse, the story follows a community living in fallout shelters, forced to return to the wasteland left behind by their ancestors. Instead of a no man's land, they find a rather complex, weird, and violent world awaiting them.

The show stars Ella Purnell as a Vault Dweller named Lucy, Aaron Moten as the Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus, Walton Goggins as the Bounty Hunter Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachlan stars as Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33.

Fallout also stars Moises Arias (The King of Staten Island), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Fallout will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video starting April 12.

Are you as excited as we are?