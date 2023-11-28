Amazon's Fallout series looks a bit like an expensive cosplay shoot in first official images

A first look at Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV series has been released and yeah, it sure does look like people dressed up in Fallout outfits!

This first look comes courtesy of Vanity Fair, who also spoke with both showrunner Johnathon Nolan (yes, he is related to that other Nolan) and Bethesda's one and only Todd Howard about the upcoming series. The images released do feature some classic Fallout iconography, such as the blue and yellow jumpsuits, and the instantly recognisable power armour. To be potentially a bit unfair to the series, in still images it's mostly looking like an expensive cosplay shoot, but the costuming is looking pretty good so far at the very least.

The series has some pretty big and upcoming names amongst the cast too, with Yellowjacket's Ella Purnell taking on the lead role of Lucy, alongside Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan as her father Hank, the overseer of the vault they live in. Alongside Lucy as a protagonist, who's described as "nice, but naive," there's Aaron Moten as Maximus, who was raised within the Brotherhood of Steel. Lastly, Walton Goggins, who also appeared in another video game adaptation, 2018's Tomb Raider, is also starring in the show as a character only known as The Ghoul.

For those of you that are big on Fallout lore, you should make sure to set time aside for the show, as it is canon apparently. "We view what’s happening in the show as canon," Howard said. "That’s what’s great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion." According to Howard, the show's writers also came up with an origin story of Vault Boy, though you'll have to wait until the show comes out.

It is also an original story, as some have apparently pitched adaptations of games like Fallout 3 before, with Howard responding, "'Yeah, we told that story.' I don’t have a lot of interest seeing those translated. I was interested in someone telling a unique Fallout story."

Last month, Amazon confirmed that you'll finally be able to watch the long awaited Fallout series on April 12, 2024, just a few short months away.