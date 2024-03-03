Fallout 5 might be closer, and more live action, than you thought

You probably thought the next Fallout would be another video game, but the TV show's producer thinks the upcoming series is "almost" Fallout 5.

Right now, considering that Starfield released last year, the thing that most Bethesda fans will be waiting on is The Elder Scrolls 6, which also finally started development in 2023. Of course, many are still looking ahead to Fallout 5, which is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6, but in the eyes of the upcoming Fallout show's producer Jonathon Nolan (yes, the younger brother of that guy that directed Oppenheimer), the series kind of is Fallout 5. Speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Nolan spoke of what it's been like adapting Fallout for a TV show.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"From the first conversation with Todd [Howard, game director of Fallout 3 & 4, and an executive producer on the show] we were most excited about an original story," Nolan said. "Fallout, in my career, is closest to the work we did in adapting Batman, where there’s so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you’re free to invent your own."

Nolan went on to say, "Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It’s almost like we’re Fallout 5. I don’t want to sound presumptuous, but it’s just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

Of course, in a way, it'll be up to fans as to whether the show could be considered Fallout 5. The long-awaited show is set to finally arrive April 12 on Prime Video, so there's still a little over a month to wait until we get to see what it's actually like. At the very least, it'll be something to tide you over during the (probably at least decade-long) wait for the actual Fallout 5.