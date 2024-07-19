Fallout: London is back in Team FOLON's hands after seemingly getting the green light from GOG, but its project lead says "please don't get over excited"

Massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London's developers have confirmed that their creation is back in their hands and is "no longer down to GOG", but are urging prospective players not to get too excited quite yet.

Team FOLON had previously revealed that the mod had been sent off to the PC storefront, which is distributing it, for some final QA testing. GOG also recently confirmed to us that the mod won't work with Epic Games store-bought copies of Fallout 4 at launch.

Now, the team has confirmed via Fallout: London's Discord server that the mod is back in its hands, but has warned that this doesn't mean fans should get overly hyped up about the release being directly imminent quite yet, as there are still some things that'll need sorting before that happens.

After a bot Team FOLON has set up in the server began replying to fans "[Green light has] been given by GOG. The project is now back in our hands for the final stage", project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter provided some important context regarding the current situation.

"It doesn't mean it's today (tomorrow doesn't look good either)," he wrote. "It just means that it is back in our hands and no longer down to GOG. Since all the things we need to do [are] done on our side. You will not be waiting long at all. However since the last time I gave anything close to a specific date went down like the Hindenburg. I won't comment further."

Image credit: VG247

He then added: "I will also reiterate that we haven't done a full Discord announcement because the situation still hasn't changed - you don't have it in your hands yet. Please don't get over excited and no, journalists, you don't need to cover our automated bot message. When we have finalised things, the announcement will go up via the official [Team FOLON] account. So sit tight, it's coming Soon™".

So, while that is a noteworthy update on the status of the mod, hence why we've elected to report on it, if you're really looking forward to playing Fallout: London, it's worth heeding Carter's words and not getting too hyped up just yet. Just be patient and wait for the modders to do whatever they need to before they're ready to put out that official announcement that go time is properly nigh.

Maybe you can listen to the teaser clip of former UK Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow voicing a robot in the mod on a loop to help you while away the hours, after all, the way he bellows 'Order!' never gets old.