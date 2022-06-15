Todd Howard mentions Fallout 5, is immediately more exciting than Starfield gameplay

During a video interview with IGN, Todd Howard spoke plenty about Starfield, but also made brief mention to the future of the Fallout series. More specifically, Todd Howard said 'Fallout 5' and got everyone a little excited (but also worried, given Fallout 76's troubled launch).

Starfield had 15 minutes of gameplay revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on Sunday, 12 June.

If I'm being brutally honest, hearing Todd Howard make mention to Fallout 5 honestly felt more excited than the entirety of the Starfield gameplay we saw at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on Sunday (12 June).

Speaking with Ryan McCaffrey, Howard detailed a couple of the things we learned from the Starfield gameplay trailer we saw at Sunday's showcase. This includes the fact that Starfield will have a 30-40 hour campaign, which is longer than previous Bethesda games.

More importantly, though, he also confirmed that in the procedural galaxy of 1000 or so planets, we don't have to explore every single one. You might argue this is obvious, but I don't trust Bethesda to not force me to grind relentlessly, so this was good news.

The real news, however, is that Howard confirmed that Fallout 5 will be the next game that Bethesda will be working on... after Elder Scrolls 6. So, at this rate, we're almost certainly going to be waiting at least a decade, if not a whole lot longer, to see Fallout 5 in full.

Me, playing Fallout 5 on release day in 2052 (everyone I've ever known or loved is dead and I am very lonely) https://t.co/J4devGGGkn pic.twitter.com/QyLwuqX5Uf — Fallout of context (@Falloutofcon) June 14, 2022

The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in pre-production, Howard revealed, "We're going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate's pretty full going forward for a while." Howard also added that Bethesda "have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well,"so we can assume we may see some other, smaller projects from the studio in the meantime.

Directly addressing the long wait times between games, Howard explained that "I wish they came out faster, I really do, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody."

Honestly, by the time Fallout 5 comes out, we very well could be living in our own version of the Fallout universe. Who knows.