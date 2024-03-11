Don't worry, Todd Howard's made sure the Fallout TV show hasn't ruined any of Fallout 5's surprises

You know the Fallout TV series that’s set to drop on Amazon Prime Video next month? Well, apparently Todd Howard’s made sure it won’t step on Fallout 5’s toes by stepping in to say no whenever an idea that’s in the plans for the game came up during the show’s filming.

Yep, following last week’s fresh trailer and the show’s head honchos casually saying that it’s basically a bit like Fallout 5 because it’s… erm… a Fallout-related thing that’s happening after the release of Fallout 4, we’ve gotten a bit of clarification on that. As it turns out, the series definitely isn’t going to be like Fallout 5, because Bethesda’s premier former chess club member stepped up to stop the two from potentially ending up mimicking each other.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Howard’s said regarding the show: “Well, there were some things where I said, ‘Don’t do this because we are going to do that in Fallout 5.'” He also made sure to clarify that it’s not designed to be a straight-up re-telling of any of the stories we’ve seen play out in the games, though obviously didn’t go into any detail as to the stuff he’s stopped from slipping into the show.

Oh, and, as part of the interview, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Graham Wagner casually joked that they know about Bethesda’s plans for Fallout 5 as a result of working on the show, but plan on keeping mum. Wagner also made a nice little gag about it being like Fallout 6.

So, what could’ve been nixed in order to keep those all-important Fallout 5 plans intact? Well, we don’t know, so here are some ideas off the top of my head.

An episode where everyone suddenly starts growing branches from their foreheads, because Fallout 3’s Oasis is gradually spreading across the entire USA and in Fallout 5, you’re going to be playing a sentient tree? Maxson’s Brotherhood of Steel deciding they could be using their technology for something better than vague fascism and would all prefer the quiet life of running a bunch of post-apocalyptic chain restaurants dubbed ‘The Brotherhood of Meal’?

A plot line involving one of Mr House’s siblings, this time named ‘Builda’, in order to tease the idea that Fallout 5’s wasteland will just be a big empty space with a workbench at the centre of it? An army of slaves led by a former sex worker Protectron invading the east, and threatening to rule with an iron fist?

Ok, so it’s probably none of those, but like I said, Todd and the showrunners’ lips are sealed.

Not long after the Fallout TV show drops, massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London is also set to arrive, and we learned just last month that Baldur’s Gate 3’s sassiest voice actor is set to star in it.