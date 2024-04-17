Todd Howard steps in to double down that yes, Fallout: New Vegas is canon to Amazon's Fallout

This news article contains a major spoiler for Season One of Prime Video's newest hit, Fallout: The Series.

Because of this, it may be wise to move along and read something else if you haven't finished the season just yet… like your's truly, who is only on episode four and now knows how the season ends. Oh well. Such is life, we reckon.

Anyway, if you wish to stay on this page, well, don't say we didn't warn you.

Full thing below the video.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed that the Fallout: The Series is canon to Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and the games that have come before.

Speaking with IGN, Howard and Fallout: The Series co-creator Jonathan Nolan discussed with the outlet how everything you see on the screen fits into the Fallout timeline.

The show itself takes place in the year 2296, less than 10 years after Fallout 4 and 25 after New Vegas. While showrunners and Howard previously confirmed the show is canon, events in the show will have a major impact on the game lore going forward.

A huge example of this is the destruction of Shady Sands, the capital of New California Republic and a major area in the games.

According to Howard, the idea behind the city's destruction, and by whom, came from showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Howard says the idea shocked him at first, but he realized the event would provide the series with a story anchor, while staying consistent with the games.

“We talked through it and it was, ‘This would be a pretty impactful story moment that a lot of things would anchor on,'" said Howard, while reiterating how careful everyone is handling the timeline.

“There might be a little bit of confusion in some places, but everything that happened in the previous games, including New Vegas, happened.”

“Everyone who worked on Fallout, all the games, were so respectful and so careful to keep this consistent universe," added Nolan "If we’d gone a different direction, the show would be the only thing that doesn’t fit with that universe.

"We didn’t want to be in our own private corner of an elseworld or a different universe. I think that will be less meaningful to me watching the series, to know it was completely divorced from the reality of the games."

Season One of Fallout: The Series is available in its entirety through Prime Video.

If like many of late, the show is giving you an itch to play Fallout 4 again, like Alex who also really enjoys the show, a next-gen update to the game is coming later this month to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.