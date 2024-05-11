Man's best friend in a Wasteland: Why Dogmeat reigns supreme in the Fallout universe

Dogmeat. The name conjures up images of a loyal canine companion, braving the radioactive wastes alongside you in the Fallout franchise. And for good reason - Dogmeat is arguably the most beloved companion in any Bethesda game, earning the adoration of players, designers, and critics alike (except for one, but we won’t put them on blast).

This enduring affection goes beyond mere gameplay mechanics. It taps into something primal, a universal love for dogs that transcends the boundaries of reality and digital worlds. After all, in the real world, dogs hold a special place in our hearts. According to a 2022 report from the American Veterinary Medical Association, at least one dog resided in 44.5% of households in the US – that's over 65 million homes with a furry friend. Dogs provide companionship, unconditional love, and a sense of security. They're our confidants, cheerleaders, and, sometimes, even furry therapists.

The Fallout universe is a harsh and unforgiving place. It's no wonder players crave a beacon of loyalty and affection. Dogmeat fills that void as a constant reminder of the simple joys and unwavering companionship that can exist even in the face of nuclear apocalypse.

This enduring affection stems from Dogmeat's simple yet profound presence: he’s the ever-faithful friend who asks for nothing but scratches behind the ears and a chance to join you on your adventures. But the bond goes deeper than that.

The original Fallout cemented Dogmeat's legacy. His presence, however, came with a heavy price. His vulnerability to enemy attacks or unfortunate encounters became a source of immense player frustration. Many of us can confess to the countless save reloads undertaken solely to prevent his untimely end. This desperate act to preserve Dogmeat's life speaks volumes about the emotional connection players forged with this virtual dog.

Dogmeat has even made his way into Magic The Gathering, now. | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast

While Dogmeat wasn't a permanent fixture in Fallout 2 (aside from a fun easter egg), his replacement, Laddie (a Border Collie), couldn't quite fill the void. Fallout 3 brought back the good boy, this time with the added ability to sniff out valuable items. However, the core element remained - Dogmeat was still vulnerable, amping up the player's need to protect their beloved furry companion.

Fallout 4 finally offered a reprieve from the constant worry. Dogmeat, modeled after the German Shepherd of a senior game designer, was blessed with immortality. This change, perhaps influenced by the real-life bond between humans and canines, allowed players to relax and simply enjoy Dogmeat's company throughout their Wasteland journey.

Other Fallout entries offered canine companions, like the quirky Rex in New Vegas and the robotic C.A.M.P. companions in Fallout 76. While these hold their own charm, none can capture the essence of Dogmeat.

The Fallout television series even paid homage to the iconic dog, introducing CX-404, a Malinois with unwavering loyalty to his master (and his severed head). While his master’s unfortunate fate mirrors the struggles of Dogmeat's human companions throughout the franchise, it appears the grieving canine has made a new friend - The Ghoul - who, a dog lover himself, affectionately called CX-404 Dogmeat at the end of episode seven.

Is this the most famous Dogmeat? Maybe. | Image credit: Bethesda

Dogmeat's enduring popularity is a testament to the human-animal bond, which can be extremely powerful. He's a constant reminder of the unwavering companionship and unconditional love that can be found even in the harshest environments. So next time you venture into the Wasteland, take a moment to appreciate your canine companion, be it flesh and blood or bolts, circuits, nuts, and steel. After all, sometimes the best friend you can have on your post-apocalyptic adventure is a good ol' Dogmeat.

Our persistent love of Dogmeat goes beyond simple gaming mechanics. It appeals to a basic human affection for dogs that exists outside of both the real world and virtual environments.

It may sound silly, but whenever I played a Fallout game, Dogmeat struck a chord deep within me, perhaps deeper than any other video game companion. Having grown up with a constant furry shadow by my side, the bond with a dog is one I hold dear. In Fallout 4, that connection felt especially poignant.

One of my canine companions, a magnificent 135-pound Great Pyrenees and German Shepherd mix named Yeti had crossed the rainbow bridge two years before the game's release. He wasn't just a pet; he was my confidant, my protector, and the absolute love of my life. When I first encountered Dogmeat, a wave of bittersweet nostalgia washed over me.

Every loyal sniff, every enthusiastic bark - I couldn't help but see a reflection of my Yeti in the pixelated German Shepherd. Even now, a tear escapes as I recall his goofy grin and unwavering loyalty.

But life, like the Wasteland, finds a way. Enter Morty, my current canine companion. He's a whirlwind of energy, stubbornness, and enough goofiness to rival any wanderer in the Fallout universe. Morty could never replace Yeti, nor would I want him to. They're not replacements, just additional chapters in the on-going story of my love for dogs - each one being a unique, irreplaceable piece residing in a special corner of my heart.

So yes, Dogmeat may be made of pixels, but the love he evokes is real. He’s a powerful reminder that the bond between humans and dogs transcends the digital divide. This isn't just an ode to Dogmeat; it's an ode to all dogs, the virtual and the real, who fill our lives with unconditional love, unwavering loyalty, and enough slobbery kisses to melt even the coldest Wasteland heart.