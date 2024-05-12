Fallout 4's next-gen update is broken, but don't worry, some fixes are coming next week

History repeated itself when Fallout 4's next-gen update arrived broken, but Bethesda has promised an update is coming next week.

It must be written in a contract somewhere that anything Bethesda does with Fallout 4, it has to be buggy as all hell, because that's the only reason I can imagine the game's next-gen update released in the state it did. Maybe it's just tradition too, but it is a bit of a pain nonetheless, so much so that some of Fallout 4's most popular mods recently were just ones that got rid of the update. Thankfully, though, it seems like Bethesda is working on some fixes for the update. As Bethesda shared in a post from its official Twitter account, "On Monday, May 13 we will be updating Fallout 4 on all platforms. This update will include new options for graphics and performance settings as well as further fixes and improvements. Thanks for your continued feedback and support!"

Whether that'll outright fix all of the update's problems, we'll obviously have to wait until the patch drops tomorrow to find out, but it's something at the very least. In the meantime, you're probably better off playing the game without the next-gen update, if only so that you can comfortably play the game with your favourite mods.

The update was obviously meant to be timed with the recent release of Amazon's Fallout show, a series that's become so successful it's Prime Video's second most watched show ever. That's obviously a strong piece of evidence that Bethesda should have had at the very least a spin-off timed to launch with the show, if they actually wanted to capitalise on its popularity. Todd Howard did recently say the developer doesn't want to wait that long for a new one either, though you can still likely expect The Elder Scrolls 6 to release first.