Fallout: London's developers couldn't tell you its current release date if they wanted to, project lead says

The project lead of massive Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has said that the reason its developers haven't revealed its latest release date is due to them having signed non-disclosure agreements.

This explanation follows the team revealing last month that it had locked in a new internal release date for the mod, after a delay neccessitated by the arrival of Fallout 4's next-gen update forced it to abandon its planned release date of April 23. Though, this time around, unlike the previous ones the modders had pencilled in for their creation, the exact date of the intended release wasn't made public.

Now, in an interview with The Metro, Fallout: London project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter has provided more information on the reason for this change in the handling of release dates for the mod as the team's navigated "a bit of a nightmare in terms of trying to release" due to the next-gen update's arrival.

According to Carter, Team FOLON's developers couldn't reveal the new release date to prospective players even if they wanted to, because they’ve signed non-disclosure agreements. The modder seemingly didn't specify the exact party the cited agreements have been signed with. Though, he did imply that the current date isn't too far away.

VG247 has reached out to GOG.com, the PC storefront which came on board to distribute the mod earlier this year, for comment.

As of right now, as it's previously revealed, Team FOLON is waiting for GOG to finish testing the mod before it can be released, with Carter joking in the interview: "If it’s an awful launch then we’ll probably all just go to sleep, and vanish from society."

He also touched a bit more on what Team FOLON may do in the future, having previously indicated a desire for the group to move into something closer to regular game development, and it seems like this vision is still on the table.

"I think we’ve worked too hard to not try to do something afterwards," Carter said, suggesting this could be in indie game development, or "something more social media based on YouTube and the like". "Where we’ll go really depends on how things go here, but I can see a logical next step being something together," he added, "Because we all enjoy working together and I think doing something that brings in an income for us all, that isn’t just a mod, would be great."

If you were hoping to play Fallout: London via an Epic Games store-bought copy of Fallout 4, GOG recently confirmed to us that this unfortunately won't be possible at launch due to the need to downgrade, though you will be able to hear the voice of former UK Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow when you do jump in.