Amazon is developing a Tomb Raider series with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the helm

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known as the creator of the Emmy-winning series Fleabag, is apparently helming a new Tomb Raider show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge is developing a Tomb Raider show for Amazon, as part of a larger deal with the company that is seeing her produce multiple projects for the retail and streaming company. According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Waller-Bridge is attached to write scripts for the series, but has no plans to star in it herself. The writer-actor is also serving as executive producer on the series alongside Ryan Andolina, the former head of comedy at Amazon, as well as Amanda Greenblatt.

There's no more details other than that on the project, so it's obviously pretty early days currently. This isn't the only live action adaptation of the classic series, receiving a 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie, and a later 2018 film starring Alicia Vikander. The latter was somewhat meant to be a live action reboot following on from the success of the 2013 video game reboot.

This also isn't the only Tomb Raider project that Amazon is involved with. Last month it was announced that Amazon Games would be publishing the next game in the series, with Crystal Dynamics still on development duties, though we're unlikely to see anything of the game for a while. At the time of the announcement, Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos said, "Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities."

Notably, this will be the first Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics that won't be published by Square Enix. Last year the Final Fantasy developer sold off numerous companies and IP, which included both Tomb Raider and Crystal Dynamics, to Embracer Group.