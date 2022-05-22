Embracer Group wants "remakes, remasters, and spinoffs" of titles like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex

After Embracer Group's recent acquisition of Tomb Raider and more, it's looking like "remakes, remasters, and spinoffs," are on the table.

The start of the month saw the next big acquisition of the year in the gaming industry, this time with Embracer Group taking on IPs like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, and studios like Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. It's obvious that Embracer Group would want to capitalise on this wealth of media and talent, but how it planned to do so wasn't clear just yet. Now, in the company's quarterly earnings report, plans are a bit clearer.

Talking about the acquisition, Embracer Group wrote that it received "an overwhelming and positive response," saying that it sees "great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs, as well as transmedia projects across the Group."

In conjunction with this, the Group specifically notes IP like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, but also titles like Thief and Legacy of Kain, the former of which hasn't seen a game since 2014, and the latter of which not since 2003. And considering for Legacy of Kain it's been about two decades, what better a time than now to bring it back.

None of this is hugely surprising, but the transmedia comment is certainly interesting. Tomb Raider has obviously had a couple of film adaptations, so maybe Embracer Group thinks that third time's the charm on that one. Considering how well the Uncharted film did earlier this year, a proper attempt at a Tomb Raider film franchise certainly has potential.

Other than that, we'll probably see the usual affair with remasters and remakes. If Legacy of Kain does get another shot, it could be in the form of a remaster to test the waters. We'll have to wait and see what Embracer Group has planned, as the deal isn't expected to close until September at the latest.