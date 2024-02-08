If he's done with Deus Ex, Cyberpunk fans want Adam Jensen's voice actor to play a key role in Project Orion

Following the cancellation of a few recent projects, including a Deus Ex game that was in development at Eidos Montreal, Adam Jensen’s voice actor - Elias Toufexis - has bid what looks to be a potential farewell to the character. The good news is that Cyberpunk 2077 fans have already started submitting their calls for him to take on a similar role in Project Orion.

Yup, there’s no such thing as letting a poor guy grieve about the fact he might not get to play a character he likes anymore, work on Cyberpunk’s sequel has kicked off, and folks on Reddit think it needs another gruff cyber-mercenary. To be fair, who are we to argue?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Toufexis, who’s long provided the gravelly tones of Adam Jensen, posted on the Deus Ex subreddit the other day to thank the game’s community for supporting him and the character over the years. “As you guys all know, Jensen is one of the characters I've played who is near and dear to my heart,” the actor wrote in the post, “It seems I will always be associated with him and that's just fine with me.”

“Alas, his story seems done,” he continued, “I'm relatively certain the game that was cancelled was not an Adam Jensen story, so the cancellation angers me more than anything else because friends at Eidos got laid off. Video game companies right now are in a weird place. I hope it gets straightened out.”

Naturally, the Deus Ex faithful have largely responded by thanking Toufexis for all of his work on the series and his passion for it. Meanwhile, over in the community around Cyberpunk 2077 - another futuristic game featuring a black-haired bloke with a beard - fans have already picked out a role they’d like to see the actor play in its sequel, if CD Projekt fancies adding him to the list of folks working on Project Orion.

Thanks

by u/RealEliasToufexis in Deusex To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Morgan Blackhand is the name on a number of their lips, and it looks to me like it could be a good fit. If you’re unfamiliar, Blackhand is a legendary merc featured in the TTRPGs that serves as the basis for Cyberpunk 2077’s world. A street-smart pragmatist, Blackhand is mentioned and alluded to in the game at a couple of points, but didn’t make an appearance in it or Phantom Liberty.

It remains to be seen whether that might change with Project Orion, but hey, it sounds like it could be cool.

As one of the Cyberpunkers in that thread says, Toufexis definitely seems like “someone who can convey that Blackhand isn’t as outwardly intimidating as Adam Smasher, but easily just as dangerous in a fight.”

If thinking about this has you feeling like another Cyberpunk playthrough, it might be worth checking out this new mod that aims to make finding all of the hidden secrets in Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown a bit more immersive and rewarding, and reading what that scene where Johnny Silverhand’s girlfriend got kidnapped could have been like.