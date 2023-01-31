If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Embracer may have sold its Tomb Raider rights to Amazon for a cool $600 million

That's the current rumor.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on
Published on

Amazon may be the new IP holder for the Tomb Raider franchise, if a report on the matter is accurate.

According to Lord of the Rings site Fellowship of Fans, Embracer Group has sold Amazon the rights to the storied franchise for $600 million.

Are Tomb Raider and Deus Ex now out of the wilderness?

The site states it can exclusively reveal that the sale is an "overall package" that makes it "Amazon’s second biggest purchase after purchasing the television rights for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

In May of 2022, Embracer purchased the Tomb Raider rights from Square Enix in a $300 million deal that included over 50 IPs across three studios - including Crystal Dynamics.

Crystal Dynamics is working on a new Tomb Raider in Unreal Engine 5, a title said to be the "most expansive one yet," from the studio. When announced, Amazon was revealed as the publisher, and if it has also purchased the IP, it will now be the sole owner of the franchise, not just the publisher.

Amazon is also developing a Tomb Raider series with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

