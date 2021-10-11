Riders Republic is free to play for 24 hours starting tomorrow

If you're looking forward to Riders Republic, and you missed the recent beta, you're going to get a chance to play the game one more time ahead of release. Ubisoft announced a one-day free trial for the online sports game.

The trial is available only on PC through the company's Ubisoft Connect (Uplay) app. It kicks off Tuesday, October 12 at 12am PT, 3am ET, 8am UK and goes offline on Wednesday at the same times. You can pre-load it starting now.

The Riders Republic trial includes access to all five of the game's careers, and all four of its multiplayer modes. The tutorial is disabled to get you into the action quickly, and you'll be able to jump into any of the activities solo or with others in PvP.

Here's what you can expect to play.

Mass Race: Three different multisport races with more than 50 players. New races appear randomly on the map every 30 minutes. Versus Mode: Join up with five friends in any career event and see who’s the very best. Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins. Free for All: Challenge up to 11 opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events.

Tom bought into Riders Republic's core loop and progression when he played it around E3 in the summer. In case you missed it, Ubisoft recently revealed everything coming to the game over the course of Year 1.

Riders Republic comes out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.