Riders Republic beta goes open

After a few days of closed testing, Ubisoft has now opened up the Riders Republic beta for everyone on all platforms. The news was announced at gamescom Opening Night Live.

The Riders Republic beta is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You have until this Saturday, August 28 to get involved. In even better news, the beta supports cross-play between the different platforms.

In the beta, you'll be able to check out three of the game's careers: Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports (both Rocketwing, and Wingsuit). A big focus of this beta is multiplayer, and you can expect a wealth of modes there.

At the time of writing, you'll find three multiplayer events: Mass Races - multi-discipline races with 50 players that appear randomly around the world every hour. There are six different Mass Races for you to find. Then there's Versus, where you compete with five other players to set the best score in career events. Tricks Battle is a tighter, 6v6 match where the goal is to earn points by landing tricks.

On August 27, one more mode will be added: Free for All. The mode rotates through a playlist of events with you competing against 11 other opponents.

If you're curious about Riders Republic, be sure to watch Dorrani's preview of the beta.

Riders Republic is out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.