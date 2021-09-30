Top 7 games releasing in October - FIFA 22, Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, and more

October 2021 looks set to be one of the best months of the year to date in terms of new video game releases. We're into the big holiday buying season, so some of the biggest publishers are releasing their tentpole games.

Check out the video above to get a good look at our seven highlights for October, and also a rundown of the best of the rest, which is actually a pretty good list too.

This is just October, so of course more games are coming. You can check out what's coming over the rest of the year and beyond on our video game release dates page.

Are you like Alex, here, and excited for Metroid Dread, or fancy yourself as the next Messi with a bit of FIFA 22? I'm looking forward to extreme sports medlee Riders Republic, and we're all keen to see how Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy turns out.

We'd love to know what games you're looking forward to. Please let us know in the comments section. Some of you must be excited for Age of Empires 4, right? And it's not just Tom who loves Alan Wake is it?