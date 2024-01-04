If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LEGENDARY MISFITS

Grab Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for free on the Epic Games Store

Take a wild ride across the cosmos.

Guardians of the Galaxy
Image credit: Marvel/Square Enix/Eidos Montreal
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is the Square Enix and Eidos Montreal space romp, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Free now through January 11, the 2021 release is set 12 years after the conflict known as the Galactic War. Walking in Star-Lord’s boots, you will lead his buddies across the galaxy and through whatever mess they have gotten themselves into at the time.

Check out the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer.

In the single-player game, you will command your allies in combat to save the galaxy from demise. When it comes time to battle, each Guardian contributes something different to the team. There’s explosive specialist Rocket who does AoE damage, Groot provides defensive support, Drax is more of a tank, and Gamora is precise with a sword.

One of the neat things about the game is the ability to respond to allies through music cues, which tie in with Star-Lord’s love for 80s music. You’ll get to listen to various tracks as you progress through the game and on the jukebox on the Milano. Some of the tracks will play a key role during the Huddle, which is a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will also have the opportunity to choose between two tracks on Star-Lord’s cassette player which will help you motivate your crew.

For more information on the game, check out our interview with senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and Alex’s review where he says you'll enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy - if you go into it with the right expectations.

Next week, adventure-sim Sail Forth will replace Guardians of the Galaxy. In the game, you will sail customizable ships across an ocean that has swallowed the key to a mysterious past. Along your journey, you will befriend fishfolk to expand your boat crews, fight pirates, and chart a course across a watery world.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Eidos-Montreal Marvel marvels-guardians-of-the-galaxy PC RPG Shooter Square Enix
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments