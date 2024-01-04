Grab Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for free on the Epic Games Store

This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is the Square Enix and Eidos Montreal space romp, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Free now through January 11, the 2021 release is set 12 years after the conflict known as the Galactic War. Walking in Star-Lord’s boots, you will lead his buddies across the galaxy and through whatever mess they have gotten themselves into at the time.

Check out the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer.

In the single-player game, you will command your allies in combat to save the galaxy from demise. When it comes time to battle, each Guardian contributes something different to the team. There’s explosive specialist Rocket who does AoE damage, Groot provides defensive support, Drax is more of a tank, and Gamora is precise with a sword.

One of the neat things about the game is the ability to respond to allies through music cues, which tie in with Star-Lord’s love for 80s music. You’ll get to listen to various tracks as you progress through the game and on the jukebox on the Milano. Some of the tracks will play a key role during the Huddle, which is a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will also have the opportunity to choose between two tracks on Star-Lord’s cassette player which will help you motivate your crew.

For more information on the game, check out our interview with senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and Alex’s review where he says you'll enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy - if you go into it with the right expectations.

Next week, adventure-sim Sail Forth will replace Guardians of the Galaxy. In the game, you will sail customizable ships across an ocean that has swallowed the key to a mysterious past. Along your journey, you will befriend fishfolk to expand your boat crews, fight pirates, and chart a course across a watery world.