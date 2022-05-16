PlayStation PS Plus Premium ‘classics’ offering starts to take shape

The first batch of games have been confirmed for the "all-new" PlayStation Plus, with some big headliners like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Announced back in March, the new, revamped PlayStation Plus launches next month, June 22 (for Europe, anyway). And over on the PlayStation Blog, we've been given a little taste of the games that will be available on the service. The selection detailed in the post isn't as big as you might expect, though the post does note that this is an "early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame."

The post starts off with the list of PS4 and PS5 games that will be available. You probably won't be surprised to see titles like Bloodborne on there (which was already available on PlayStation Now). The first God of War is included, alongside some other big name titles like Marvel's Spider-Man and the Demon's Souls remake. There are some slightly nicher titles in there too, like both Gravity Rush games, and the most important flagship title there is, Knack (but sadly no Knack 2).

Third party titles get their own list too, like Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. With some indie titles like Hollow Knight and Celeste amongst the bigger names.

Classic games wise, the selection is looking a bit slimmer at the moment. In terms of PS1 games, there are titles like Ape Escape and Tekken 2, though there is a distinct lack of Tekken Tag Tournament. The only PSP title shown in the listing is Super Stardust Portable from Returnal developer Housemarque, but presumably there'll be a few more at launch.

And some classic games that have already received remasters, like the Jak and Daxter series and Ape Escape 2 will be included in the catalogue too.

The PS3 selection, despite allegedly having no games, has a bit of a longer list than the original PlayStation titles (though an important reminder that they will only be available through cloud streaming). Interestingly, the original Demon's Souls is on there, giving us the option of comparing the two versions.

Ratchet & Clank: A Quest For Booty, A Crack in Time, and Into the Nexus are all included, though oddly the game that started the PS3 era of games, Tools of Destruction, wasn't listed. And third party wise, the Devil May Cry HD Collection and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West are both featured.

And lastly, the first batch of game trials will include titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077. Hopefully this will let more people experience the joy that comes from playing game demos.

The post includes a reminder that for PlayStation Plus Essential, new games will still join the service the first Tuesday of every month. For Extra and Premium, there will be "an additional monthly refresh" in the middle of each month with new games across the two plans.

As well as this, Ubisoft announced a new subscription service called Ubisoft+ Classics that will be bundled with the Extra or Premium tiers, which will include games like Far Cry 4 and Watch Dogs when the new service rolls out.