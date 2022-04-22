Revamped PlayStation Plus service launches June 13 in the Americas and June 22 in Europe

Sony has announced launch dates for its revamped PlayStation Plus service.

According to the company, the service will roll out in Asian territories May 23, in Japan June 1, the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

Additionally, it is also expanding cloud streaming access to the following locations for a total of 30 markets with cloud streaming access. The following markets will also offer the Premium tier from PlayStation Plus at launch: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Sony said it will have more to share as the service gets closer to launch.

The new, three tier service falls under the folowing options: PS Plus Essentials, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. The base level of the service, PS Plus Essentials, will cost $9.99/€8.99/£6.99 a month (or $24.99/€24.99/£19.99 per three months, or $59.99/€59.99/£49.99 per year) and is effectively the same as PS Plus.

PS Plus Extra includes all the benefits you get with PlayStation Plus, as well as a library of 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded to your consoles. It will cost $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 a month, $39.99/€39.99/£31.99 for three months, or $99.99/€99.99/£83.99 a year.

Then, there's PS Plus Premium which includes all of the above and also adds classic games from PS1, PS2 and PSP, time-limited game trials, and PS3/PS4 game streaming. This service will cost: $17.99/€16.99/£13.49 a month, $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 for three months, or $119.99/€119.99/£99.99 a year.

If you are curious over how much the service will cost in your local market, you can hit up the link.