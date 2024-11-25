Turns out you're not the only one who can't play Star Wars Outlaws after a Windows 11 update, and Microsoft is suggesting you hold off updating your PC until there's a fix

A recent Windows 11 update has seemingly made a number of Ubisoft games unplayable, including Star Wars Outlaws.

You know what, computers are a bit annoying aren't they? We rely on them for so much and then one day one little update can just ruin something for no immediately discernible reason. While playing video games isn't the most pressing of matters, one recent Windows 11 update has caused a bit of pain for Ubisoft game players, as for some reason it's rendered a few of them unplayable. Players started to notice they couldn't play several Ubisoft games since a Windows 11 update last week, and now Microsoft has acknowledged that this update is affecting said games, and that it's not just your rig that's the problem.

"After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games," explains a post from Microsoft. "These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen." Microsoft even conveniently confirmed which games have been affected, which includes: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Microsoft continued to explain that to "safeguard your Windows update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel… We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until this issue has been resolved."

In the meantime, Ubisoft has at least put out a temporary hotfix for the issue, though it did note that "you may experience some performance issues while we work on a more permanent fix. As soon as it is ready, we will let you know." For now, it might be best to put these games down, I'm sure your backlog is big enough to fill the gap.