These eight games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Eight games are leaving Xbox Game Pass, and if you are interested in them, download the titles as soon as possible.

Microsoft announced the following games leave the service tomorrow, March 15: F1 2020, Goat Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Paradise Killer, Undertale, Young Souls, and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Launch Trailer

You are likely familair with the majority on the list, but you may not be well versed on Paradise Killer, Young Souls, or Zero Escape: The Nonary Games. Well, let us tell you about them.

Paradise Killer is Fellow Traveller's action-adventure puzzler set on an island called Paradise that is outside of reality. Here, a rogue human civilization dwells, hoping to resurrect dead alien gods.

The island regenerates every few millennia, and the psychic power that the alien worshipers release into the universe means to feed and eventually resurrect their fallen deities. This attracts interest from demons, eventually corrupting each island until a new alternate reality is birthed by the Council. But on the eve of rebirth, the Council is murdered, and Paradise killed.

To find the culptit, an investigator is summoned from exile to solve this "crime to end all crimes."

Developed by 1P2P Studio, Young Souls stars orphans Jenn and Tristan, who one day met up with a mysterious scientist who took the siblings in and cared for them as his own children. But he has disappeared under strange circumstances.

While searching for him, the duo find a hidden cellar and the Moon Gate portal, which transports them to a dangerous parallel world where goblins thrive, and you must fight to bridge the two very different worlds.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games is comprised of two Nonary games. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, in it, nine people have been kidnapped and taken to an unfamiliar location where they find themselves forced to participate in a feindish game created by an strange mastermind called Zero. The the nine strangers must figure out how to escape before they end up dead.

You will search for clues withing nerous locked rooms adn solve puzzles in order t esacpe. Lots of theories and pseudo science ideas will come about as you journey to uncover who Zero is, why everyone is kidnapped, and the connection between the Nonary Games.

Zero Escape welcomes you to take part in both the Nonary Game and the Nonary Game: Ambidex Edition as the award-winning escape-the-room visual novels Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999) and its sequel, Virtue’s Last Reward (VLR), all now available together.

It features a remastered and revamped Nine Hours, updated with hi-res graphics and new features such as both Japanese and English voice acting. VLR even has two difficulty settings for more of a challenge.

So, download the games tonight before they leave the service. And, don't forget, you can save up to 20% with your member discount upon purchase.