The soundtrack to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has some really great 80s tunes

The soundtrack to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has some really great 80s tunesSome real bangers in there.
Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have provided a list featuring some of the songs that will be included in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
The soundtrack reads like a list of some of the biggest hits from the 80s and includes tracks from Soft Cell, Europe, Blondie, Blue Oyster Cult, Kiss, Flock of Seagulls, and Twisted Sister among others.
Tracks include the played-to-death - and song I personally loathe - Starship’s We Built this City, A-ha classic Take On Me, Loverboy’s absolutely rockin’ Turn Me Loose, Billy Idol favorite White Wedding, and the Motley Crue song that caused me to get a speeding ticket, Kickstart My Heart.
Included in the soundtrack are two songs from the Star-Lord Band, Zero to Hero, and Space Riders with No Names, which make up part of the 30-track soundtrack. You can listen to Zero to Hero in the video above.
Below is a list of just some of the licensed songs included in the game.
- Blondie - Call Me
- Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear The Reaper
- Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy
- Hot Chocolate - Every 1's A Winner
- Wang Chung - Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- EUROPE - The Final Countdown
- New Kids on the Block - Hangin' Tough
- Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot
- Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out for a Hero
- KISS - I Love It Loud
- Flock of Seagulls - I Ran
- Culture Club - I'll Tumble 4 Ya
- Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart
- Simple Minds - Love Song
- Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax
- Def Leppard - Rock Rock Till You Drop
- Rainbow - Since You Been Gone
- A-ha - Take On Me
- Soft Cell - Tainted Love
- Loverboy - Turn Me Loose
- Autograph - Turn Up the Radio
- Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Scandal featuring Patty Smyth - The Warrior
- Starship - We Built This City
- Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It
- Billy Idol - White Wedding
If you feel like getting your 80s fix by listening to these tunes ahead of the game’s release, the playlist is up on Spotify.
You’ll get to listen to these tracks as you progress through the game, as well as on the jukebox that’s on the Milano. Some of them will also play a key role during the Huddle, which is a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will have the opportunity to choose between two on Star-Lord’s cassette player to try and motivate the Guardians and overwhelm your enemies.
All songs on the playlist will be featured in the game itself, with an optional toggle should you wish to mute and replace them with stream-safe alternatives as needed.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch will arrive on the same day.