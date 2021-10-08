The soundtrack to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has some really great 80s tunes

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have provided a list featuring some of the songs that will be included in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The soundtrack reads like a list of some of the biggest hits from the 80s and includes tracks from Soft Cell, Europe, Blondie, Blue Oyster Cult, Kiss, Flock of Seagulls, and Twisted Sister among others.

Tracks include the played-to-death - and song I personally loathe - Starship’s We Built this City, A-ha classic Take On Me, Loverboy’s absolutely rockin’ Turn Me Loose, Billy Idol favorite White Wedding, and the Motley Crue song that caused me to get a speeding ticket, Kickstart My Heart.

Included in the soundtrack are two songs from the Star-Lord Band, Zero to Hero, and Space Riders with No Names, which make up part of the 30-track soundtrack. You can listen to Zero to Hero in the video above.

Below is a list of just some of the licensed songs included in the game.

Blondie - Call Me



Blue Oyster Cult - Don't Fear The Reaper



Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy



Hot Chocolate - Every 1's A Winner



Wang Chung - Everybody Have Fun Tonight



Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World



EUROPE - The Final Countdown



New Kids on the Block - Hangin' Tough



Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot



Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out for a Hero



KISS - I Love It Loud



Flock of Seagulls - I Ran



Culture Club - I'll Tumble 4 Ya



Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart



Simple Minds - Love Song



Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up



Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax



Def Leppard - Rock Rock Till You Drop



Rainbow - Since You Been Gone



A-ha - Take On Me



Soft Cell - Tainted Love



Loverboy - Turn Me Loose



Autograph - Turn Up the Radio



Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go



Scandal featuring Patty Smyth - The Warrior



Starship - We Built This City



Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It



Billy Idol - White Wedding

If you feel like getting your 80s fix by listening to these tunes ahead of the game’s release, the playlist is up on Spotify.

You’ll get to listen to these tracks as you progress through the game, as well as on the jukebox that’s on the Milano. Some of them will also play a key role during the Huddle, which is a key gameplay mechanic in combat. You will have the opportunity to choose between two on Star-Lord’s cassette player to try and motivate the Guardians and overwhelm your enemies.

All songs on the playlist will be featured in the game itself, with an optional toggle should you wish to mute and replace them with stream-safe alternatives as needed.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch will arrive on the same day.