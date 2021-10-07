Riders Republic Year 1 roadmap contains all sorts of free and paid content

Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap for the first year of post-release content for Riders Republic.

The content includes free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners and will feature four different seasons with unique themes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It kicks off on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. Players can participate in the game’s launch celebration by playing multiplayer modes Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus. They will also unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges.

Year 1 Pass owners will be able to explore the map with two pairs of Exotic Kits: The Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis. These will allow players to revisit the game at high speed and create their own journeys and stunts.

Winter will come to the game In Season One, and the Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression allowing players to unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events, and special activities. Additionally, Year 1 Pass owners will have access to additional exotic kits coming with an exclusive skin and content as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle.

For Season Two, the Showdown Multiplayer Mode will arrive. The mode is a 6v6 confrontation played in arenas, where players will working with their team to collect and acquire more gems than the opposite team. Year 1 Pass owners will get additional exotic kits coming with an exclusive skin and content.

Season Three will bring the BMX Sport Add-on to the game alongside BMX dedicated arenas. Players can also expect new playgrounds and events to discover. Exclusively for Year 1 Pass owners, the BMX Season will also bring the brand-new BMX career with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.

And finally, the Year 1 Pass provides exclusive Day One access to the Rocket Skis and Rocket Bike exotic kits and seven-day early access to all other exotic kits and the BMX sports add-on.

The Year 1 Pass content can either be bought as a standalone or through pre-ordering the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game.

Riders Republic is a massive multiplayer outdoor sports game, and it is out on October 28 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Pre-ordering the game will net players the Bunny Pack which includes a custom bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head, and rainbow snowboard paint.