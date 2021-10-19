Riders Republic is free to play for a week

In case you missed last week's limited trial, Riders Republic is back with another - albeit much longer - free trial for everyone. This new one will be live for a full week, across all of the game's platforms.

The trial kicks off Thursday, October 21 and will be available until Wednesday, October 27 - one day ahead of the game's launch the following day. Though this is a much wider window for you to check out the game, you'll only be able to play for four hours.

All your progress, of course, will carry over to the full game should you choose to buy it. You'll have access to all of Riders Republic’s career modes. Here's everything you can expect :

Mass Race: Three different multisport races with more than 50 players. New races appear randomly on the map every 30 minutes. Versus Mode: Join up with five friends in any career event and see who’s the very best. Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins. Free for All: Challenge up to 11 opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of events.

If you're on the fence, be sure to check out Tom's thoughts on the game. He found it to be surprisingly fun with deep progression systems.

Riders Republic is out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.