Assassin's Creed Mirage's gameplay showcase looks like a great return to form

As well as a new story trailer, Assassin's Creed Mirage also got a nearly eight minute long gameplay showcase, really giving us a good look at the upcoming stealth game.

If you're one of those players that have really been missing the old style of Assassin's Creed games, then this latest gameplay trailer for Mirage should have you excited. While eight minutes is only a blink of an eye in the greater scheme of things, it's shown you exactly what you want: stealthy parkour, smoke bombs, and sneaky hidden blade kills.

One thing that's staying the same from the more recent entries is the updated take on eagle vision, giving you a bird which quite literally gives you a birds eye view - though you do also have the classic "everything else goes grey and targets are shown in pretty colours" eagle vision too. It looks like you'll have to put some serious thought into how you perform your assassinations too, and things like poison darts and blending in with crowds is back as well (even if it's not always believable who you're blending in with).

Ubisoft had plenty of Assassin's Creed to show off during this presentation, as we also got our first look at Assassin's Creed Nexus, and you can sign up to play Assassin's Creed Codename Jade now too.