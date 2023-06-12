Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is free-to-play, and you can sign up to try it out now

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade has received another look in at today's Ubisoft Forward, and you can sign up to take part in an upcoming beta.

For the first time, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be offering an open world Assassin's Creed title on mobile, and pretty soon you'll be able to try the game out for yourself. Heading to the official Codename Jade website will let you register to take part in the beta, though no word on when you'll actually be able to try it out. A new trailer was shown off too, offering a mixture of cinematics and gameplay, though while it looks all in-engine, it won't really give you an idea of how it actually plays. Though it certainly looks action heavy, and really does remind you how far mobile gaming has come.

Codename Jade will also be available completely for free, set in ancient China, with the website saying you can "journey through 2000 years of history." You'll also explore "the path of Xia in the first unified empire of China," and you'll need to "protect your home from Xionanu raiders behind the Great Wall."

Ubisoft also showed us our first look at Assassin's Creed Nexus, as well as providing a release window for it, and an in depth look at the story in a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage.