Ubisoft offers a glimpse at Assassin's Creed Nexus, and it's out this holiday season

Ubisoft has finally given us our first look at Assassin's Creed Nexus, after first revealing it almost three years ago.

Today's Ubisoft Forward presentation has given us our first proper taste of Assassin's Creed Nexus, the first VR title set within the world of Assassin's Creed, after not even having a lick of concept art to go off of. The first proper trailer showed off a CG trailer showing that you can play as three classic Assassin's Creed characters, Ezio from the second game, Connor from 3, and Kassandra from Odyssey. No gameplay was shown off, but we were told that we can expect to play the game this coming holiday season (no more specific than that, sorry).

We knew that classic assassins like Ezio and Kassandra might be making an appearance in the VR title, as Ubisoft recently teased as such, with fans figuring it out.

Earlier this month, we also got the confirmation that Assassin's Creed Nexus would be launching on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the Meta Quest 3, currently the only VR platforms it's definitely releasing on.

We also got another look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, following on from the gameplay trailer shown off at last month's PlayStation showcase, which is due out October 12.