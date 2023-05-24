If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CRITICAL BAS(IM)

Assassin's Creed Mirage release date set for October 12, is a proper return to old-school Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft's semi-reboot of the Assassin's Creed series is set to land on PlayStation, Xbox and PC later this year.

Dom Peppiatt avatar
Article by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

It may be the worst-kept secret in recent gaming memory, but Ubisoft has finally announced a release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Per a new trailer that launched tonight at the PlayStation Showcase, Assassin's Creed Mirage is targeting an October 12 release date. Though the show was (understandably) PS5-centered, Mirage is also coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Check out the trailer below.

Earlier today, we saw a variety of Japanese retail chains listed Assassin's Creed Mirage with an October 12 release date, sort-of spoiling the surprise before tonight's big PlayStation Showcase blowout. Talk about stealth.

Though Ubisoft has been quiet on Assassin's Creed Mirage to date, it hasn't been totally silent. We've already heard, for example, that the game promises to be smaller than the last few games – largely because fans of the series have been asking for a game that's a touch smaller for a while, now.

Mirage centers on the story of Basim, an Assassin character that we have previously met in Valhalla, whose backstory will be fleshed out and studied in more detail in his homeland in Bagdhad. Expect a return to the city-focused, stealth-orientated framework of the earlier games in the series.

The game was first revealed in September 2022, and (much like the current announcement...) there was a series of leaks that spoiled the surprise before the official announcement happened. Ubisoft is keen to communicate that Mirage is going back to the series' roots; a smaller, more focused game that sheds some of the RPG bloat that's come to define the series in recent years.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 12, 2023.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic, published author and columnist at has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to NME. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, faffing about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again). They also have a column about games and music at The Guardian.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch