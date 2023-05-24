PlayStation Showcase: Watch here for exclusive reveals and updates

Sony will host its first PlayStation Showcase since 2021 later today, and you can watch it here with us.

We say evening because, in most countries, it airs during that time. In the US, it takes place in the late or mid-afternoon, depending on what side of the country you reside.

The show is expected to last around an hour and will focus on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games in development.

New projects from PlayStation Studios are to be announced, as well as games from third-party partners and indies.

During the last PlayStation showcase, we were given a look at God of War Ragnarok, PS5 exclusive Forspoken, Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game were announced, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was announced as making a return.

Today's show kicks off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm BT, and 10pm CEST.