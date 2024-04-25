The marketing campaign for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which looks pretty damn cool, is now going full steam ahead before its May 10 release, and Disney and 20th Century Studios seem to be fully aware that people love apes riding horses.

Following up on the decision to shoot as much of the movie as possible in real locations, the powers that be have unleashed a bunch of evolved apes who are now roaming around Venice Beach and an iconic San Francisco location while riding horses. Movies are back!

As far as over-the-top marketing moments go, it's not as ballsy as debuting the first-ever Transformers One trailer in outer space, but we dig the energy. Just imagine walking around, er, 'under the influence' and coming across a bunch of ape jockeys. Those suits (sorry to break the illusion) aren't half-bad either and, as stunning as the technology on the new movies is, remind us of the pre-digital era of the long-running sci-fi franchise.

These movies have grown increasingly fascinated with the idea of apes riding horses and going full medieval on the humans, and we can't blame the filmmakers. For example, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' most memorable scene was arguably the bit in which the evil ape (the others are just conflicted!) dual-wielded two machine guns while charging against a human fortress; some of the rawest stuff ever put to film. I just know the Lumière brothers would've loved that s**t.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place quite a while after the previous three movies, and apes seemingly haven't figured out modern tech advancements (or maybe they outright reject them because they led mankind to ruin), so that sadly means no Mad Max-esque chase sequences with apes in cars. However, they are replicating the feudal system and allowing tyrants to be a thing, which seems a bit worrying.