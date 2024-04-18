Following 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the second movie in the rebooted live-action Transformers continuity, Paramount Pictures has Transformers One almost ready and next in line, and its first trailer has finally arrived.

While Transformers has never left the animated medium behind, One will be the first animated movie in the series to hit theaters in nearly 40 years, so expectations are understandably high. It seems designed to please the most diehard fans who grew with the original series in the 1980s, but at the same time, it's got a modern style and youthful energy.

As far as we know, Transformers One won't be connected (at least not directly) to the ongoing live-action efforts from Hasbro and Paramount, which include a just-announced Transformers & G.I. Joe crossover feature that was teased at the very end of the last installment of the former movie series. Before we get deeper into the details, check out the first trailer, which confirms the September 13, 2024, release date, below:

After an impressively over-the-top 'trailer launch in space' event, which took anyone tuning in to Earth's upper atmosphere (movies are back, baby), Transformers One has finally unveiled its sleek visuals and comedic beats while owing much of its aesthetic to the beloved War/Fall of Cybertron games and some of the more recent animated shows. Mind you, 2018's Bumblebee prequel already gave us a super cool look at Cybertron in all its cartoony glory, but the entirety of Transformers One supposedly takes place on the legendary planet.

The story starts when Optimus Prime and Megatron are friends instead of foes and sport the names Orion Pax and D-16 respectively. Moreover, they’ve yet to learn how to transform into vehicles, so we're looking at quite the character journey for them and the other Transformers that show up.

Legends in the making. #TransformersOne - only in theatres September 20. pic.twitter.com/cWpvzREuui — Transformers (@transformers) April 18, 2024

Transformers One's absolutely packed voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi in an undisclosed role - perhaps one of the alien villains?

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) is directing the animated prequel from a script by Andrew Barrer (Ant-Man & The Wasp) and Gabriel Ferrari (No Exit). The soundtrack comes from Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL (Rebel Moon, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).