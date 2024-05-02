Nvidia has announced it’s making it easier to stream GeForce Now across devices, with a new beta installation method for Steam Deck.

The new installation script will automatically install Google Chrome to the device and add all necessary settings to allow you to get straight into it.

Released last week, the GeForce Now update helps you navigate the service through the browser with a gamepad, including on the Steam Deck, for a seamless experience finding and playing games on the handheld without worrying about system specs, including non-Steam games and titles with supported Nvidia DLSS and ray-tracing.

More information on the additional Steam Deck support can be found through here.

On top of this, the GeForce Now library is expanding with 24 additional titles this month, with more than half coming to the cloud on their launch dates.

Seven of these games available this week and are as follows:

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Stormgate Closed Beta (Steam - sign up for access)

Gray Zone Warfare (Steam)

MotoGP24 (Steam)

Foundry (Steam)

Indika(Steam)

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Epic Games Store)

There are more games coming in May, many of which are new releases. Check those out below.