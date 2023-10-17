Assassin’s Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma solution

Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t just about assassinating the Order of the Ancients and cuddling with the cats of 9th Century Baghdad. As you explore more and more districts, you’ll find a wealth of collectables and tales to uncover, including enigmas such as the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma.

Enigmas take on the form of short riddles or puzzling drawings that will give you a clue as to where you can find some treasure. Some are much more difficult than others, and fortunately for us, this particular enigma is one of the most straight-forward of the lot. That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily an easy bit of treasure to find, though! Here’s the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to find the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma is found in the Karkh district of Mirage. More specifically, it’s in the grounds of the Officer’s Club which is a restricted area that is heavily guarded. So, you’ll want to be sneaky about acquiring this particular enigma.

Here's where you'll find the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma scroll is found on a balcony of the Officer’s Club. So, climb up the roof and use that Eagle Sight of yours to track down where the scroll is, which will glow orange.

You can grab the scroll and sneak off, or assassinate the guard to be sure you won't get caught. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

You’ll see it on a bench that is near an archer. You can go ahead and assassinate him, grab the scroll, and flee from the area before anyone notices our guard friend is now deceased.

If you’re having some trouble finding the enigma, remember that it’ll show up as a golden scroll icon on both your HUD and world map. If you have already retrieved this piece of the puzzle, it’ll instead appear as a white cross icon on your world map.

You can also check which enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve by opening Basim’s bag from your inventory in Mirage.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma is not as poetic or artistic as some others you may have already solved by now.

It’s a rather straight-forward note about merchants refusing to pay their taxes in Jarjaraya, and that accounts can be balanced by stealing from their storehouse.

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Now, this clue tells us exactly where we need to go. So, hop atop your trusty steed and make your way to the southern village of Jarjaraya. Once you reach Jarjaraya, you actually want to head to the abandoned, burned down village northwest of the area, which is known as part of Palm Grove. This is marked on the map below.

Time to take a trip to the burnt down village of Palm Grove. | Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Of all the decrepit buildings here, one of them will have an intact mill beside it. Head to that building and inside of its broken walls you’ll find your reward, and some skeletons. Looks like the issue with taxes here might’ve already been dealt with…

Image credit: Ubisoft/VG247

Anyway, your reward will be the Gold Hidden One outfit dye!

For more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are some more interesting enigmas that are well worth checking out. Like Lovecraft? Try the Reap from the Ruins enigma. Like cats? Well, you’ll love the Left Behind enigma. Last, but not least, make sure to also check out where to find all outfits so you can put your new outfit dyes to good use.